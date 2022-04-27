NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $149,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,864,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $536.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

