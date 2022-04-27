NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NVR stock opened at $4,415.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,663.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,109.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,146.75.
NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.