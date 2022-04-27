NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR stock opened at $4,415.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,663.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,109.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in NVR by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,146.75.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

