Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

