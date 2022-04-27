Nvwm LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average is $375.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.