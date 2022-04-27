Nvwm LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

