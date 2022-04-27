O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 21,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.