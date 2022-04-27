ODUWA Price Down 4.8% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 270% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.54 million and $10,907.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,140.66 or 1.00041085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00055186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

