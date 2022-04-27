Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Down 2.4%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.48. 12,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It develops three lifesaving technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.