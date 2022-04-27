Ontology Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $446.72 million and approximately $39.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00176979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.