Ontology Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $439.06 million and $51.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00180469 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00381563 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.