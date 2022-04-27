Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 16.1%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 142,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 57,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.