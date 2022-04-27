Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Increased to €9.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 609,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
