Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

