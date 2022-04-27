Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

