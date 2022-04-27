Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,425. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

