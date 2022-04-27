Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Shares of Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

