Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $5.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.