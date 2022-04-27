Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,367.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.