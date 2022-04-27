Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 15,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

