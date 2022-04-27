Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Sunday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Shares of OTC:PTTTS opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
