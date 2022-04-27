Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Davis R M Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $87,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $578.82. 1,078,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

