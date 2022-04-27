Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,067. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

