Pancake Bunny Price Tops $0.26 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $135,145.63 and $104,011.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00100673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

