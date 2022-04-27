PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PARK24 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of PKCOY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. PARK24 has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

