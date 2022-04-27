PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

PayPal stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

