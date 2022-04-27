PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.81-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.26 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

