Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

