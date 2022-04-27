Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.630 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

