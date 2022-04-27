Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 55,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

