Peet DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.06 or 0.07308769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

