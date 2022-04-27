PegNet Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $90,722.23 and $2,148.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.78 or 0.07367669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00048706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

