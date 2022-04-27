Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $186.03

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $186.03 and last traded at $190.41, with a volume of 989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.79.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.90.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

