Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,830. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

