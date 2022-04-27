PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 292,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

