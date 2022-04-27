PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr or $85.832 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.33 billion.PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

