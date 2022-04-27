Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

PEYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

