Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 1,619,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

