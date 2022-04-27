Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 1,470,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

