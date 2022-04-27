Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.43) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Investec raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS PNXGF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

