Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on June 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

