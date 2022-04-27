PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. State Street Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,629,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

