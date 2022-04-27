Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $71,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.