Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 16th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PLBC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

