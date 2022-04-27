Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.37

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PORBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

