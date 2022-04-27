Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $61,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 131.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Polaris stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

