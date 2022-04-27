Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $848,370.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

