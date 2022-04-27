PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.