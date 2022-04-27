Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report $180.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $771.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. 412,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,088. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

