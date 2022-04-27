Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Premier worth $92,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

