Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $299,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,393,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

